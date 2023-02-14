Legislation aims to speed up how quickly TBI processes sexual assault kits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new bill aimed at speeding up testing for sexual assault kits could pass another hurdle. It would require DNA analysis to be done within 30 days of the kit being received by the TBI.

A constant backlog of getting evidence processed has led to some suspects walking freely. The legislation comes following the murder of Memphis teacher, Eliza Fletcher, last year.

The man charged in the death would not have been out of jail if not for a delay in sexual assault kits in the state, specifically that Jackson lab where Memphis kits go.

There are only three TBI crime labs in Tennessee, Nashville, Knoxville and Jackson, that are responsible for every type of biological evidence submitted.

The new legislation would speed up the process and flag a kit if it is not done within a 30-day time frame and the agency that submitted the kit would get a written explanation for why it's delayed.

Aside from the bill, the TBI hired several dozen people in the fall to help with the turnaround time on the kits.

A House subcommittee is discussing the legislation Tuesday.