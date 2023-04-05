Legislation calling for stricter gun control could be postponed until 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Any legislation regarding stricter gun control could be postponed until next year. It comes in the wake of The Covenant School shooting that forever changed the lives of six families.

The Tennessee Senate Judiciary Committee voted on Tuesday to postpone any and all firearms legislation until 2024.

Democratic Senator Jeff Yarbro said he is going to try to do what he can to push forward related legislation.

It comes as Governor Lee has said he supports some form of a red flag law, as long as it does not violate Constitutional rights. His focus would be on keeping firearms from dangerous people, but now that legislation may not have the chance to be up for discussion this year because of the vote.

Some in the state, especially Democratic lawmakers, have been calling for stricter gun control for years but have recently made their voices louder following last week's shooting.

The Governor has urged the General Assembly to find something all sides can agree upon.