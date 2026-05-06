Legislation has been filed for Congressional redistricting in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee General Assembly has filed legislation in regards to congressional redistricting in the state.

The new proposed map can be viewed below.

On Tuesday, Tennessee lawmakers began their Special Session to consider redrawing the map.

Republicans have admitted they wanted to redraw Memphis’s congressional district to make it favorable for Republicans.

“Tennessee is a conservative state and our congressional delegation should reflect that,” said Sen. John Stevens (R-Huntingdon), who is carrying the Senate bill. “This bill ensures it does.”

The map will be presented in House and Senate committees on Wednesday with the expectation of floor votes in each chamber on Thursday.

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