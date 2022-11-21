Lelan Statom helps pick winners in Tennessee Supreme Court Chili Cook-Off 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The State Supreme Court is where monumentally important decisions are made. Monday, that decision was: "who made the best chili?"

The annual event awards winners in three categories: Bronze, Silver, and Gold Ladles. They're given for most clever name, best taste, and most money raised.

WTVF

A familiar face served as a guest judge: NewsChannel 5's own Lelan Statom. Lelan shared the secret weapon to help him judge.

"Got this just in case; usually you're fine if you take small bites, but for later in the day," Lelan said, showing off an extra-strength bottle of heartburn medicine.

WTVF

Donations raised during the cook-off go towards the Tennessee Judicial Foundation, which helps students studying law across the state through scholarships. Everyone who took a bite made a donation to the Foundation.

This year's recipient of the "Golden Ladle of Glory" — the crowd favorite — was Judge Timothy Easter's chamber submission.

WTVF

The Golden Ladle of Glory recognized the chili that received the most monetary votes. Attendees put money in a cup next to a chili as a form of voting.

The Silver Ladle of Excellence was awarded for taste by guest judges, including Lelan, and the Bronze Ladle of Excellence was given to the most creative chili name.

Supreme Court Clerk Jim Hivner's office won the Silver Ladle for its "Chili Verde" submission.

Supreme Court Judge Jeffrey Usman's chambers won the Bronze Ladle for a chili called "Free Taylor Swift Tickets."

WTVF

WTVF

WTVF