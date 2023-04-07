Let Me Help: Making tie-dye Easter eggs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You don't have to be an artist to make beautiful Easter eggs this year. Chef David at Gaylord Opryland helps us make silk tie dye eggs.
- Start by finding an old silk tie and cut it up into a 6x6 inch square
- Then find an old pillowcase or piece of linen and also cut it into a 6x6 inch square
- Take the tie, with the colored side facing the egg, wrap the egg
- Then wrap the same egg with the linen
- Use twine to hold the pieces of fabric in place over the egg
- Fill a pot with water and a 1/2 cup vinegar
- Put the eggs into a pot of water/vinegar mixture, make sure the eggs are covered by the water
- Bring the pot to a boil and boil the eggs for 20 minutes
- Let the eggs cool on the stove
- Once the eggs are cool to touch, unwrap them and polish the egg with olive oil for a shiny finish