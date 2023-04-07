Watch Now
News

Actions

Let Me Help: Making tie-dye Easter eggs

You don't have to be an artist to make beautiful Easter eggs this year. Chef David at Gaylord Opryland helps us make silk tie dye eggs.
Posted at 10:11 AM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 11:11:22-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You don't have to be an artist to make beautiful Easter eggs this year. Chef David at Gaylord Opryland helps us make silk tie dye eggs.

  • Start by finding an old silk tie and cut it up into a 6x6 inch square
  • Then find an old pillowcase or piece of linen and also cut it into a 6x6 inch square
  • Take the tie, with the colored side facing the egg, wrap the egg
  • Then wrap the same egg with the linen
  • Use twine to hold the pieces of fabric in place over the egg
  • Fill a pot with water and a 1/2 cup vinegar
  • Put the eggs into a pot of water/vinegar mixture, make sure the eggs are covered by the water
  • Bring the pot to a boil and boil the eggs for 20 minutes
  • Let the eggs cool on the stove
  • Once the eggs are cool to touch, unwrap them and polish the egg with olive oil for a shiny finish
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap