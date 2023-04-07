Let Me Help: Making tie-dye Easter eggs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You don't have to be an artist to make beautiful Easter eggs this year. Chef David at Gaylord Opryland helps us make silk tie dye eggs.



Start by finding an old silk tie and cut it up into a 6x6 inch square

Then find an old pillowcase or piece of linen and also cut it into a 6x6 inch square

Take the tie, with the colored side facing the egg, wrap the egg

Then wrap the same egg with the linen

Use twine to hold the pieces of fabric in place over the egg

Fill a pot with water and a 1/2 cup vinegar

Put the eggs into a pot of water/vinegar mixture, make sure the eggs are covered by the water

Bring the pot to a boil and boil the eggs for 20 minutes

Let the eggs cool on the stove

Once the eggs are cool to touch, unwrap them and polish the egg with olive oil for a shiny finish