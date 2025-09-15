Blood cancer awareness: early detection and clinical trials improve treatment options

September is Blood Cancer Awareness Month. SCRI Oncology Partners says 10% of cancer cases are diagnosed as blood cancers each year. It affects affect your blood, bone marrow or lymphatic system and can damage your body’s ability to carry oxygen, fight infections and clot blood after an injury.

Dr. Hans Lee is a hematologist and medical oncologist at SCRI Oncology Partners. He is also Director of Myeloma Research at Sarah Cannon Research Institute. Dr. Krish Patel is also a hematologist and medical oncologist at SCRI Oncology Partners as well as Director of Lymphoma Research at Sarah Cannon Research Institute. Myeloma and Lymphoma are 2 of the 3 primary types of blood cancer. Leukemia is the third.

Blood cancer is often detected through routine blood work with your primary care doctor. Patients with blood cancer may also notice symptoms like unexplained bleeding, weight loss and pain in your bones as well as fevers and drenching night sweats.

Dr. Lee and Dr. Patel say survival rates have been improving because of clinical trials, giving doctors more options for targeted treatment.

You can find more information at cancercarescri.com.

