Let Me Help: Arts and crafts ideas for kids

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Emily Woods with Emily Unscripted helps us with an arts and crafts idea to do with your kids and you probably already have all the items needed!

"Today's tip of the day. My kids absolutely love to do crafts around Halloween because there's so many fun things to do, so let's save some money," she said. "All you have to do is save your milk jugs, get a pair of scissors...cut a hole in the back. Later, you will get a flameless candle to light it up at night. The kids can draw on the faces. It's awesome to take them outside and watch them glow. It costs nothing because you probably have all of this around the house. Happy Halloween!"

