It can be awkward asking your friend or family member about money you lent them. Sometimes it feels like there isn't a good way to ask for it back, but Mariah Grumet with Old Soul Etiquette helps us out.

Watch this Let Me Help segment in the video player above.

For more great tips like this, catch NewsChannel 5 This Morning at 9 a.m. on weekdays. If you'd like to submit a tip, email us at letmehelp@newschannel5.com.