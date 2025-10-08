Let Me Help: Breast Cancer Awareness Month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. 1 in 8 women are diagnosed in their lifetime. It is most common in older women but can also affect younger women and men.

Dr. Denise Yardley is a medical oncologist and Director of High-Risk at SCRI Oncology Partners. She says it's important to conduct self-exams and see your primary doctor if you notice any lumps, knots or masses in the breast or underarm area.

The American Cancer Society and the National Comprehensive Cancer Network recommend people with an average risk to start screening at age 40 with a baseline mammogram. Those with an elevated risk may start screening at early as 30 and incorporate additional screening tools.

Genetic testing with a sample of blood or saliva can see if someone has one of the hereditary cancer syndromes. This can help someone decide on a surveillance or monitoring program outlined for the specific gene abnormality.

Dr. Yardley says people diagnosed with breast cancer should have hope and optimism. Breast cancer can be treated with a combination of surgery, chemotherapy, immunotherapy and more. Clinical trials like the ones at the Sarah Cannon Research Institute help cancer patients receive innovative treatment.

You can find more information at cancercarescri.com

