Let Me Help: Brightening up your flowers on a budget

Posted at 10:25 AM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 11:25:04-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Flowers are a great way to brighten up a room and get a compliment from the in-laws when they visit for the holidays.

Lora McLaughlin Peterson with LORAfied helps us make an arrangement with just the flowers you can get at the grocery store.

Tips:

  • Pick one color for your flowers.
  • Fill with water and a little bit of apple cider vinegar. Change out every 2 to 3 days.
  • Make a grid with tape on top of our bowl or vase.
  • Put the bowl or vase at the edge of the counter to help you measure the length of the stems.
  • Take off the leaves and cut the stems at an angle.

