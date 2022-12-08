Let Me Help: Brightening up your flowers on a budget

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Flowers are a great way to brighten up a room and get a compliment from the in-laws when they visit for the holidays.

Lora McLaughlin Peterson with LORAfied helps us make an arrangement with just the flowers you can get at the grocery store.

Tips:

Pick one color for your flowers.

Fill with water and a little bit of apple cider vinegar. Change out every 2 to 3 days.

Make a grid with tape on top of our bowl or vase.

Put the bowl or vase at the edge of the counter to help you measure the length of the stems.

Take off the leaves and cut the stems at an angle.

