Let Me Help: Brightening up your flowers on a budget

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Flowers are a great way to brighten up a room and get a compliment from the in-laws when they visit for the holidays.
Lora McLaughlin Peterson with LORAfied helps us make an arrangement with just the flowers you can get at the grocery store.
Tips:
- Pick one color for your flowers.
- Fill with water and a little bit of apple cider vinegar. Change out every 2 to 3 days.
- Make a grid with tape on top of our bowl or vase.
- Put the bowl or vase at the edge of the counter to help you measure the length of the stems.
- Take off the leaves and cut the stems at an angle.
Watch this Let Me Help segment in the video player above.
