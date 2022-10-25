Let Me Help: Building healthy relationships with people with ADHD

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Yesterday-- we learned a common misconception about people with ADHD. It affects each person differently, which means it affects each relationship differently.

Trina Haynes with My Lady ADHD helps us build a healthy relationship with someone who has ADHD.

"It can be tricky to navigate a relationship with someone who has ADHD. Some of the ADHD symptoms that can lead to conflict are things like interrupting, forgetfulness, losing things, or excessive talking," Haynes said. "While those things can be frustrating, it's also very important to look at what someone with ADHD brings to the table which is typically their positive attitude, openness, resilience, and empathetic nature."

If you're in a relationship with someone with ADHD, it's important to see things from their point of view and really try to understand what they're up against.

Haynes added that it can be helpful to follow ADHD accounts on social media or to read a book about ADHD, so that you can understand the science behind what's going on in there.

Better Help, a resource for professional therapy, pulled together seven books to help understand ADHD.

The Mindful Prescription for Adult ADHD by Lidia Zylowska Smart but Scattered by Peg Dawson and Richard Guare You Mean I'm Not Lazy, Stupid, or Crazy?! by Kate Kelly and Peggy Ramudo The Survival Guide for Kids with ADD or ADHD by John F Taylor The ADHD Effect on Marriage by Melissa Orlov Women with Attention Deficit Disorder by Sari Solden Learning to Slow Down and Pay Attention by Ellen B Dixon and Kathleen G Nadeau

