Let Me Help: Chicken and Veggie Kabobs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Functional nutrition counselor Lori Zabka shares her recipe for grilled chicken and veggie kabobs with a chimichurri sauce. You can find more recipes like the one below in her book, The Inflammaging Fix.

ANTI-INFLAMMATORY GRILLED CHICKEN AND VEGGIE KABOBS WITH GOLDEN-GREEN CHIMICHURRI

Serves 4

Ingredients for the kabobs:



1.5 lbs boneless, skinless chicken breast (cut into 1.5-inch cubes)



1 large red bell pepper (cut into 1.5-inch pieces)



1 large yellow bell pepper (cut into 1.5-inch pieces)



1 medium zucchini (cut into 1-inch rounds)



12-16 cherry tomatoes



1 medium red onion (cut into chunks)



8 oz baby bella mushrooms (whole or halved)



¼ cup avocado oil



2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice



3 garlic cloves (minced)



1 teaspoon dried oregano



½ teaspoon sea salt



¼ teaspoon black pepper



8 bamboo skewers (soak in water for 30 minutes before using)



Ingredients for the golden-green chimichurri:



¾ cup fresh parsley (packed)



½ cup fresh cilantro (packed)



½ cup fresh basil (packed)



½ cup fresh arugula (packed)



3-4 garlic cloves



1-2 teaspoons fresh turmeric (grated) OR ½ teaspoon ground turmeric



½ cup extra virgin olive oil



2-3 tablespoons red wine vinegar



1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice



¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes



½ teaspoon sea salt



¼ teaspoon black pepper



Instructions:

Prep the kabobs.



Soak bamboo skewers in water for 30 minutes

Cut chicken and vegetables into similar-sized pieces

Whisk together marinade ingredients in a large bowl

Add chicken and vegetables, toss to coat

Marinate for 15-30 minutes

Thread chicken and vegetables onto skewers, alternating colors (leave small spaces between pieces)



Make the chimichurri.



Add all herbs, garlic, and turmeric to a food processor

Pulse until roughly chopped

Add olive oil, vinegar, lemon juice, red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper

Pulse until combined but still chunky

Let rest 15 minutes before serving



Grill the kabobs.



Preheat grill to medium heat (375-400°F)

Oil the grill grates lightly

Grill kabobs for 12-15 minutes, turning every 3-4 minutes

Chicken is done when it reaches 165°F internal temperature and is no longer pink inside

Remove from grill and let rest 3-5 minutes



Serve.



Arrange kabobs on a platter, drizzle with chimichurri, and serve extra sauce on the side.



Makes 8 kabobs (2 per person). Each serving provides approximately 34g of protein.



You can serve them with quinoa, cauliflower rice, or a mixed green salad.



The chicken and veggie kabobs can be in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. The chimichurri can be in there for up to 5 days. Bring it to room temperature before serving.

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