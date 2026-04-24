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Let Me Help: Chicken and Veggie Kabobs

Functional nutrition counselor Lori Zabka shares her recipe for kabobs with a chimichurri sauce.
Let Me Help: Chicken and Veggie Kabobs
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Functional nutrition counselor Lori Zabka shares her recipe for grilled chicken and veggie kabobs with a chimichurri sauce. You can find more recipes like the one below in her book, The Inflammaging Fix.

ANTI-INFLAMMATORY GRILLED CHICKEN AND VEGGIE KABOBS WITH GOLDEN-GREEN CHIMICHURRI
Serves 4

Ingredients for the kabobs:

  • 1.5 lbs boneless, skinless chicken breast (cut into 1.5-inch cubes)
  • 1 large red bell pepper (cut into 1.5-inch pieces)
  • 1 large yellow bell pepper (cut into 1.5-inch pieces)
  • 1 medium zucchini (cut into 1-inch rounds)
  • 12-16 cherry tomatoes
  • 1 medium red onion (cut into chunks)
  • 8 oz baby bella mushrooms (whole or halved)
  • ¼ cup avocado oil
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 3 garlic cloves (minced)
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • ½ teaspoon sea salt
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper
  • 8 bamboo skewers (soak in water for 30 minutes before using)

Ingredients for the golden-green chimichurri:

  • ¾ cup fresh parsley (packed)
  • ½ cup fresh cilantro (packed)
  • ½ cup fresh basil (packed)
  • ½ cup fresh arugula (packed)
  • 3-4 garlic cloves
  • 1-2 teaspoons fresh turmeric (grated) OR ½ teaspoon ground turmeric
  • ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 2-3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • ½ teaspoon sea salt
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper

Instructions:

Prep the kabobs.

  1. Soak bamboo skewers in water for 30 minutes
  2. Cut chicken and vegetables into similar-sized pieces
  3. Whisk together marinade ingredients in a large bowl
  4. Add chicken and vegetables, toss to coat
  5. Marinate for 15-30 minutes
  6. Thread chicken and vegetables onto skewers, alternating colors (leave small spaces between pieces)

Make the chimichurri.

  1. Add all herbs, garlic, and turmeric to a food processor
  2. Pulse until roughly chopped
  3. Add olive oil, vinegar, lemon juice, red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper
  4. Pulse until combined but still chunky
  5. Let rest 15 minutes before serving

Grill the kabobs.

  1. Preheat grill to medium heat (375-400°F)
  2. Oil the grill grates lightly
  3. Grill kabobs for 12-15 minutes, turning every 3-4 minutes
  4. Chicken is done when it reaches 165°F internal temperature and is no longer pink inside
  5. Remove from grill and let rest 3-5 minutes

Serve.

  • Arrange kabobs on a platter, drizzle with chimichurri, and serve extra sauce on the side.
  • Makes 8 kabobs (2 per person). Each serving provides approximately 34g of protein.
  • You can serve them with quinoa, cauliflower rice, or a mixed green salad.

The chicken and veggie kabobs can be in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. The chimichurri can be in there for up to 5 days. Bring it to room temperature before serving.

Watch this Let Me Help segment in the video player above.

For more great tips like this, catch NewsChannel 5 This Morning at 9 a.m. on weekdays. If you'd like to submit a tip, email us at letmehelp@newschannel5.com.

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