Let Me Help: Chicken and Veggie Kabobs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Functional nutrition counselor Lori Zabka shares her recipe for grilled chicken and veggie kabobs with a chimichurri sauce. You can find more recipes like the one below in her book, The Inflammaging Fix.
ANTI-INFLAMMATORY GRILLED CHICKEN AND VEGGIE KABOBS WITH GOLDEN-GREEN CHIMICHURRI
Serves 4
Ingredients for the kabobs:
- 1.5 lbs boneless, skinless chicken breast (cut into 1.5-inch cubes)
- 1 large red bell pepper (cut into 1.5-inch pieces)
- 1 large yellow bell pepper (cut into 1.5-inch pieces)
- 1 medium zucchini (cut into 1-inch rounds)
- 12-16 cherry tomatoes
- 1 medium red onion (cut into chunks)
- 8 oz baby bella mushrooms (whole or halved)
- ¼ cup avocado oil
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 3 garlic cloves (minced)
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 8 bamboo skewers (soak in water for 30 minutes before using)
Ingredients for the golden-green chimichurri:
- ¾ cup fresh parsley (packed)
- ½ cup fresh cilantro (packed)
- ½ cup fresh basil (packed)
- ½ cup fresh arugula (packed)
- 3-4 garlic cloves
- 1-2 teaspoons fresh turmeric (grated) OR ½ teaspoon ground turmeric
- ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
- 2-3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
Instructions:
Prep the kabobs.
- Soak bamboo skewers in water for 30 minutes
- Cut chicken and vegetables into similar-sized pieces
- Whisk together marinade ingredients in a large bowl
- Add chicken and vegetables, toss to coat
- Marinate for 15-30 minutes
- Thread chicken and vegetables onto skewers, alternating colors (leave small spaces between pieces)
Make the chimichurri.
- Add all herbs, garlic, and turmeric to a food processor
- Pulse until roughly chopped
- Add olive oil, vinegar, lemon juice, red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper
- Pulse until combined but still chunky
- Let rest 15 minutes before serving
Grill the kabobs.
- Preheat grill to medium heat (375-400°F)
- Oil the grill grates lightly
- Grill kabobs for 12-15 minutes, turning every 3-4 minutes
- Chicken is done when it reaches 165°F internal temperature and is no longer pink inside
- Remove from grill and let rest 3-5 minutes
Serve.
- Arrange kabobs on a platter, drizzle with chimichurri, and serve extra sauce on the side.
- Makes 8 kabobs (2 per person). Each serving provides approximately 34g of protein.
- You can serve them with quinoa, cauliflower rice, or a mixed green salad.
The chicken and veggie kabobs can be in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. The chimichurri can be in there for up to 5 days. Bring it to room temperature before serving.
Watch this Let Me Help segment in the video player above.
For more great tips like this, catch NewsChannel 5 This Morning at 9 a.m. on weekdays. If you'd like to submit a tip, email us at letmehelp@newschannel5.com.