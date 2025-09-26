Let Me Help: Cinnamon roll pancakes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — September 26 is National Pancake Day, and Keke’s Breakfast Cafe is celebrating! Justin Hernandez shows us how to make cinnamon roll pancakes that are part of their new fall seasonal menu.

Recipe:

Ingredients:



Pancake Batter



Cinnamon



Brown sugar



Powdered sugar



Cream cheese



Whole Milk

Instructions:



Mix your favorite pancake batter following the box.

Make cinnamon swirl batter by mixing 2 ½ cups of pancake batter, ½ cup of brown sugar and ½ cup of cinnamon. Put it in a squeeze bottle.



Tip: If the batter feels too thick to pipe, whisk in 1 to 2 tbsp of milk. If it’s too thin, whisk in 1 to 2 tsp more of brown sugar.



Make cream cheese frosting by whisking 1½ cups of powdered sugar, 3 oz of softened cream cheese and ½ cup of milk until smooth and pourable. Pit it in a squeeze bottle.



Tip: Add more powdered sugar for a thicker drizzle. Add more milk for a thinner drizzle.



Cook pancakes over medium heat for about 1 minute, until the surface starts to bubble and edges look set.

Pipe the cinnamon swirl, starting at the center and spiraling outward.

Flip and cook for 1 to 1½ more minutes, until golden and cooked through.

Plate pancakes swirl-side up, and drizzle cream cheese frosting on top. Dust cinnamon on top if you'd like.



