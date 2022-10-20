Watch Now
Let Me Help: Clear containers can help in the pantry

Emily Unscripted gives us tips on how to keep an organized pantry!
Posted at 10:12 AM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 11:12:53-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We're getting organized this Thursday! Emily Woods with EmilyUnscripted helps us with probably one of the more messier parts of the house.

"I don't know about y'all, but I've got some lazy kids sometimes that like me to get every single meal including cereal which is extremely hard to do apparently," she said. "With these containers, it's impossible for them not to reach the top shelf or not know what kind of cereal you have because it is all there for them to see, so get you some storage clear container maybe for everything in your pantry. We started with the cereal. We'll see how this goes, and then I'll let you know."

