NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Are blue and pink hydrangeas giving you a hard time this summer? Tracy Crosland with Hey Honeysuckle tells us about other hydrangeas that would be easier for next summer.

Watch this Let Me Help segment in the video player above.

For more great tips like this, catch NewsChannel 5 This Morning at 9 a.m. on weekdays. If you'd like to submit a tip, email us at letmehelp@newschannel5.com.