Let Me Help: Cooking tips to make a delicious turkey

Posted at 10:52 AM, Nov 18, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's about that time to enjoy the best dinner of the year with your loved ones.

If you're cooking for Thanksgiving this year-- Kristian Weldon at Gaylord Opryland helps us with the main course.

Mix mayo, thyme, and lemon zest and rub on the turkey.

Another Tip! Put the turkey in the oven so you can see the back end. The fan will blow the air into the bird to cook more evenly and avoid dry breasts

