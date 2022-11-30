Let Me Help: Decorate your home without breaking a sweat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas with tree-lighting events and decorations on your neighbors' houses.

Debbie Bivins with @a_christmasdoseofdeb helps us decorate our homes without breaking a sweat.

Use fishing line to hang your wreath outside your windows. Close the top window in the fishing line and then tie it with a nail or screw to keep it in place.

Watch this Let Me Help segment in the video player above.

For more great tips like this, catch NewsChannel 5 This Morning at 9 a.m. on weekdays. If you'd like to submit a tip, email us at letmehelp@newschannel5.com.