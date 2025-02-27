Let Me Help: Dos and Don'ts for pet care

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A grant from the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee is helping put more educational books about pet ownership in elementary schools. Charlie's Angels Saving Animals will provide copies of books like Doggie Do's and Don'ts as Told by Candace the Dog. The author, Robin Lapre, shares a few tips from her book.

