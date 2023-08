NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fashion trends don't look good on everyone and aren't affordable for many to keep up. Kaitlyn Hoever tells us that's ok! That's what the classics are for!

Watch this Let Me Help segment in the video player above.

For more great tips like this, catch NewsChannel 5 This Morning at 9 a.m. on weekdays. If you'd like to submit a tip, email us at letmehelp@newschannel5.com.