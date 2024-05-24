Let me help: Fine wine

LEIPER FORK, TENN. (WTVF) — National Wine Day is May 25th. Michelle Paret at Farmstead Roots' Wines in the Fork shares a few wine pairings to enjoy during Memorial Day weekend.

Wineries and vineyards are growing rapidly in Tennessee, expanding from 24 to 85 in the past 20 years. Tennessee wineries are projected to generate $76.6 million in 2024. Farmstead Roots is one of 58 local businesses part of the Tennessee Wine Trail. You can sign up for a Trail Passport at https://tennesseewines.com/tennessee-wine-trail/.