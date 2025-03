NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Quick and easy weeknight dinners with protein are essential. Shay Ryan shows us how to cook pork chops that are packed with flavor. You can find the full recipe on her website.

Watch this Let Me Help segment in the video player above.

For more great tips like this, catch NewsChannel 5 This Morning at 9 a.m. on weekdays. If you'd like to submit a tip, email us at letmehelp@newschannel5.com.