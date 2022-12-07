Let Me Help: Helpful tips for laundry day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lora McLaughlin Peterson with LORAfied has some tips for us to save some money on laundry day.

Measure out 2 tablespoons of detergent, and mark the line on your cap.

You only need one pod for normal-sized laundry loads. Make sure to put it with the clothes, not the dispenser.

Warm water is your best bet when you're unsure which temperature to use.

