NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Parents know it's incredibly tough to see your kid nervous and you don't know how to help them. Sissy Goff with Daystar Counseling Ministries helps us out.

Watch this Let Me Help segment in the video player above.

For more great tips like this, catch NewsChannel 5 This Morning at 9 a.m. on weekdays. If you'd like to submit a tip, email us at letmehelp@newschannel5.com.