Let Me Help: How to make Pumpkin Dump Cake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How to make Pumpkin Dump Cake!

Ingredients:

1 (15oz) can pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie mix)

1 (12oz) can evaporated milk

3 eggs

1 cup sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

1 box spice cake mix

2 sticks butter (melted)

whipped cream for topping (optional)

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees and grease and 9x13 baking dish.

In a large bowl, whisk together the pumpkin, evaporated milk, eggs, sugar and cinnamon until smooth and well combined.

Pour the pumpkin mixture into your greased baking dish.

Evenly sprinkle the dry cake mix over top.

Drizzle the melted butter over the cake mix.

Bake for 55-60 minutes.

Let cool then cover and place in the fridge.

Top with whipped cream to serve.

