Let Me Help: Innovations in lung cancer treatment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Over the past decade, research and treatment for lung cancer have made significant strides, leading to improved survival rates.

Dr. Melissa Johnson is a medical oncologist and Director of Lung Cancer Research for Sarah Cannon Research Institute. She says lung cancer used to have to be the size of a marble to be detected, but now it can be found when it's smaller.

Symptoms of lung cancer can look like a persistent cough, coughing up blood or rust-colored phlegm, shortness of breath, fatigue or unexplained weight loss. The first step in diagnosing lung cancer may be a low-dose CT scan. Early detection is key to a better survival rate.

Treatments can be chemotherapy and radiation as well as immunotherapy and using bispecifics. It's artificial proteins that can push back on cancer activation and stimulate the immune system. Clinical trials like the ones at the Sarah Cannon Research Institute help develop cutting-edge treatments and improve patient outcomes.

You can find more information at cancercarescri.com. (hyperlink - https://cancercarescri.com/ )

Watch this Let Me Help segment in the video player above.

