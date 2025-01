NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It may be cute for the holidays, but mistletoe can be harmful to your trees. Lukas Suzano with Davey Tree tells us why you don't want to see mistletoe in our yard and how to get rid of it if you do.

