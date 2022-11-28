Let Me Help: Making fresh pesto

Rebecca Schleicher and her husband, Drew Cunningham, make fresh pesto.

Ingredients:

¼ cup walnuts

½ cup Parmesan cheese, large grated

2 medium garlic cloves

3 cups loosely packed fresh basil

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ cup olive oil

In a food processor, combine the basil, garlic and walnuts. Process until finely ground, 20 to 30 seconds.

Add olive oil while processing.

Add in cheese and process.

Salt to taste.

