Let Me Help: Meal prep: Greek chicken and veggies

Functional Nutrition Counselor Lori Zabka shares an easy recipe you can make and meal prep for the rest of the week. The full recipe is listed below.

SHEET PAN GREEK CHICKEN MEAL PREP

Ingredients:

1 lb chicken breasts, diced

3 small Yukon gold potatoes chopped into 1-inch pieces

1 red pepper, diced

1 yellow pepper, diced

1 zucchini, thickly sliced

1 red onion, thickly sliced

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp lemon juice

4 cloves garlic minced

1 tbsp oregano

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp pepper

1/4 cup feta cheese, crumbled

**can add any other veggies you like

Instructions:



Preheat oven to 400 F. Add all ingredients (except feta and lemon juice), plus seasonings to a sheet pan. Bake for 30 minutes, tossing at halfway point. Remove from oven and divide into 4 portions. Top with feta cheese and store in glass containers. Keeps in fridge up to 5 days.

**Serve with rice, cauliflower rice, or quinoa to create a "bowl."

