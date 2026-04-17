Let Me Help: Microbiome muffins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Functional nutrition counselor Lori Zabka shares her recipe for Microbiome Muffins. You can find more recipes like the one below in her book, The Inflammaging Fix.

MICROBIOME MUFFINS

Makes 12 muffins | Prep: 15 min | Bake: 20 min

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour (or gluten-free flour)

3/4 cup whole grain oats (not quick oats)

1/4 cup ground flaxseeds

4 heaping scoops protein powder (grass-fed vanilla whey recommended)

1 tablespoon baking powder (aluminum-free)

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup almond milk (or other plant-based milk)

1 large egg

1/4 cup avocado oil



1/4 cup maple syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 large apple, peeled and diced

3/4 cup cranberries (or 1 T. dried cranberry powder)

1 cup shredded zucchini, squeezed dry

1/2 cup toasted walnuts, chopped

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375°F. Line a 12-cup muffin pan with paper liners or use cooking spray.

In a large bowl, combine flour, oats, flaxseeds, protein powder, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt.

In a smaller bowl, whisk together milk, egg, oil, maple syrup, and vanilla.

Add the milk mixture to the flour mixture.

Add apple, cranberries, zucchini, and walnuts. Stir just until dry ingredients are moistened.

Spoon into prepared muffin pan and bake for 20 minutes.

Cool in pan for 5 minutes before transferring to a rack to cool completely.

Store in an airtight container for up to 5 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

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