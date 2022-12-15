Watch Now
Let Me Help: More fashion tips for the holidays

Posted at 9:53 AM, Dec 15, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's the time of year when it feels like we have a party or dinner every week which means a new holiday outfit every week. You can't go wrong with black dress pants.

Try to spice them up with a fun material like velvet. A red or green sweater paired with jeans is always a comfy and classic holiday look.

That can be a daunting task, so Kathleen Weber with K. McCarthy has more fashion tips.

