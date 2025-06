NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Captain Mike Van Meter with the General Jackson Showboat has a few tips for boaters on how to navigate weather on the water.

Watch this Let Me Help segment in the video player above.

For more great tips like this, catch NewsChannel 5 This Morning at 9 a.m. on weekdays. If you'd like to submit a tip, email us at letmehelp@newschannel5.com.