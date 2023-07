NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Did you take advantage of this past weekend's tax-free holiday? Teacher Megan Peek says there's one more step before your child heads off to school.

Watch this Let Me Help segment in the video player above.

For more great tips like this, catch NewsChannel 5 This Morning at 9 a.m. on weekdays. If you'd like to submit a tip, email us at letmehelp@newschannel5.com.