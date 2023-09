NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You get excited when you get the keys to your new home...and then less excited when you get your first mortgage bill. Real estate agent, Brad Reynolds, helps us save on our payments.

Watch this Let Me Help segment in the video player above.

For more great tips like this, catch NewsChannel 5 This Morning at 9 a.m. on weekdays. If you'd like to submit a tip, email us at letmehelp@newschannel5.com.