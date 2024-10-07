Let Me Help: Picking out a valuable bottle of wine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You may already have a few events on the calendar for Thanksgiving and the holidays. If you're looking to bring wine with you to your next party, picking a bottle out at the grocery store may be intimidating at first, but Scott Jones with eMeals helps us grab a good one.

Watch this Let Me Help segment in the video player above.

For more great tips like this, catch NewsChannel 5 This Morning at 9 a.m. on weekdays. If you'd like to submit a tip, email us at letmehelp@newschannel5.com.