Let Me Help: Recipe for black bean and quinoa burgers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Eating healthy doesn't have to be boring. Nutritionist Lori Zabka shares a healthy recipe for black bean and quinoa burgers.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup soaked and cooked black beans (can use 1 15 oz. can of black beans if short on time)
- 1/4 cup presoaked quinoa
- 1/2 cup water
- 1/2 cup breadcrumbs or panko
- 1/4 cup minced yellow pepper
- 1 T. minced onion
- 1 large clove garlic, diced
- 1 1/2 tsp. ground cumin
- 1/2 tsp. sea salt
- 1 tsp. hot pepper sauce
- 1 egg
- 3 T. avocado oil
Directions:
- Bring the quinoa and water to a boil in a saucepan. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until the quinoa is tender and the water has been absorbed, about 15 to 20 minutes.
- Roughly mash the black beans with a fork leaving some whole black beans in a paste-like mixture.
- Mix the quinoa, breadcrumbs, bell pepper, onion, garlic, cumin, salt, hot pepper sauce, and egg into the black beans using your hands.
- Form the black bean mixture into 5 patties. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet.
- Cook the patties in the hot oil until heated through, 2 to 3 minutes per side.
Check out more recipes at https://www.lorizabkawellness.com/balanceyourbiome
Watch this Let Me Help segment in the video player above.
For more great tips like this, catch NewsChannel 5 This Morning at 9 a.m. on weekdays. If you'd like to submit a tip, email us at letmehelp@newschannel5.com.