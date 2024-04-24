Watch Now
Let Me Help: Recipe for black bean and quinoa burgers

Posted at 10:43 AM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 11:43:37-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Eating healthy doesn't have to be boring. Nutritionist Lori Zabka shares a healthy recipe for black bean and quinoa burgers.

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup soaked and cooked black beans (can use 1 15 oz. can of black beans if short on time)
  • 1/4 cup presoaked quinoa
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1/2 cup breadcrumbs or panko
  • 1/4 cup minced yellow pepper
  • 1 T. minced onion
  • 1 large clove garlic, diced
  • 1 1/2 tsp. ground cumin
  • 1/2 tsp. sea salt
  • 1 tsp. hot pepper sauce
  • 1 egg
  • 3 T. avocado oil

Directions:

  • Bring the quinoa and water to a boil in a saucepan. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until the quinoa is tender and the water has been absorbed, about 15 to 20 minutes.
  • Roughly mash the black beans with a fork leaving some whole black beans in a paste-like mixture.
  • Mix the quinoa, breadcrumbs, bell pepper, onion, garlic, cumin, salt, hot pepper sauce, and egg into the black beans using your hands.
  • Form the black bean mixture into 5 patties. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet.
  • Cook the patties in the hot oil until heated through, 2 to 3 minutes per side.

Check out more recipes at https://www.lorizabkawellness.com/balanceyourbiome

