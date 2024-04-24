Let Me Help: Recipe for black bean and quinoa burgers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Eating healthy doesn't have to be boring. Nutritionist Lori Zabka shares a healthy recipe for black bean and quinoa burgers.

Ingredients:



1/2 cup soaked and cooked black beans (can use 1 15 oz. can of black beans if short on time)



1/4 cup presoaked quinoa



1/2 cup water



1/2 cup breadcrumbs or panko



1/4 cup minced yellow pepper



1 T. minced onion



1 large clove garlic, diced



1 1/2 tsp. ground cumin



1/2 tsp. sea salt



1 tsp. hot pepper sauce



1 egg



3 T. avocado oil

Directions:

Bring the quinoa and water to a boil in a saucepan. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until the quinoa is tender and the water has been absorbed, about 15 to 20 minutes.



Roughly mash the black beans with a fork leaving some whole black beans in a paste-like mixture.



Mix the quinoa, breadcrumbs, bell pepper, onion, garlic, cumin, salt, hot pepper sauce, and egg into the black beans using your hands.



Form the black bean mixture into 5 patties. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet.



Cook the patties in the hot oil until heated through, 2 to 3 minutes per side.

