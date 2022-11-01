Let Me Help: Reuse those Halloween pumpkins for fall centerpieces

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Halloween is over which means you probably have mounds of candy and pumpkins you don't know what to do with.
Shannon Doherty from @athomewith.shannon helps us repurpose pumpkins to make beautiful fall centerpieces.
Steps:
- Open pumpkin and scoop out guts
- Wet floral foam and put in pumpkin
- Place flowers in foam
