Let Me Help: Reuse those Halloween pumpkins for fall centerpieces

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Halloween is over which means you probably have mounds of candy and pumpkins you don't know what to do with.

Shannon Doherty from @athomewith.shannon helps us repurpose pumpkins to make beautiful fall centerpieces.

Steps:



Open pumpkin and scoop out guts

Wet floral foam and put in pumpkin

Place flowers in foam

