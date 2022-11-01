Watch Now
Let Me Help: Reuse those Halloween pumpkins for fall centerpieces

Shannon Doherty from @athomewith.shannon helps us re-purpose pumpkins to make beautiful fall centerpieces.
Posted at 11:56 AM, Nov 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-01 12:56:17-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Halloween is over which means you probably have mounds of candy and pumpkins you don't know what to do with.

Steps:

  • Open pumpkin and scoop out guts
  • Wet floral foam and put in pumpkin
  • Place flowers in foam

