Let me help: Roasted greek chicken recipe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Shannon Doherty with @athomewith.shannon shares her recipe for Roasted Greek Chicken.

What you need:

4lbs of chicken

Salt and pepper

Marinade

½ cup olive oil

¼ cup of apple cider vinegar

2 tbs balsamic vinegar

10 oz artichoke hearts

2 medium tomatoes, diced

1 medium red onion, sliced

8 cloves garlic minced

6 oz kalamata olives, halved

6 oz green olives, halved

¼ cup fresh oregano, chopped

1/2 tablespoon thyme

Toss all the ingredients in a bowl with the chicken. Cover and marinate for at least 4 hours overnight. Preheat oven to 450 F. Add all contents of the bowl to a large baking sheet and season with salt and pepper. Cover and roast for 50 minutes, then uncover the pan and bake for another 10 to 15 minutes. Shannon served hers with pasta! You could always add some feta cheese too!

