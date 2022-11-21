Watch Now
Let Me Help: Set your family up for success this Thanksgiving dinner

Posted at 10:31 AM, Nov 21, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Anyone with little ones at home is probably thinking about the possible meltdowns that could happen during Thanksgiving dinner.

Judy Delaware from Feeding Littles has some tips to help us set our kids up for success on Thursday.

Tips:

  1. Rehearse Thanksgiving dinner
  2. Ask friends and family to use words/phrases you would like them to use around your kids. For example, ask them to avoid saying "have some more" and "try this"
  3. Keep portions small
  4. Keep expectations low

