NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Scott Johnson at Davey Tree shares signs that your trees might not be prepared to hold up against severe weather.

Watch this Let Me Help segment in the video player above.

For more great tips like this, catch NewsChannel 5 This Morning at 9 a.m. on weekdays. If you'd like to submit a tip, email us at letmehelp@newschannel5.com.