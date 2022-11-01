Watch Now
Let Me Help: Staging to sell your home

For any homeowners looking to put their house on the market, Johnathan Miller with J Squared Interior Staging and Design helps us stage our home, so it sells quickly.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For any homeowners looking to put their house on the market, Johnathan Miller with J Squared Interior Staging and Design helps us stage our home, so it sells quickly.

"The interior materials that your staging company uses are critical. If you can take a buyer's experience up a notch, then you're going to get a faster and higher sell," Miller said. "Even if your listing is in a great location, terrible photos can make people skip right over it."

