Let Me Help: Start the holiday season organized with this wrapping station tip

Posted at 11:48 AM, Nov 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-02

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As we get into the full swing of holiday shopping, Debby Bivins with @a_christmasdoseofdeb helps us set up an organized wrapping station.

Tips:
Cut a piece of wrapping paper a little longer than your shirt boxes, so you can use that to measure when wrapping shirt boxes.

Put your ribbon on a tension rod and put that in a door frame for easy access.

Wrap your gifts as you buy them, so you don't get overwhelmed closer to the holidays.

