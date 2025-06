NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's hard to stay healthy while traveling. Brandon Blewett is a frequent flyer and author of How to Avoid Strangers on Airplanes: A Survival Guide for the Frequent Business Traveler. He tells us how he keeps his health in mind when he travels.

Watch this Let Me Help segment in the video player above.

For more great tips like this, catch NewsChannel 5 This Morning at 9 a.m. on weekdays. If you'd like to submit a tip, email us at letmehelp@newschannel5.com.