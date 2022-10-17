Let Me Help: Take a look at this delicious three-ingredient dessert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Today we're going to share with you the easiest three-ingredient dessert!

Grab your favorite crust, get some cool whip, or whatever kind you prefer. Your favorite yogurt.

What you're going to do, you can let it thaw out, or you can layer it with cool whip on the bottom and yogurt on the top, and our favorite tip is to freeze it!

