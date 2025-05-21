Let Me Help: Take care of your skin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — May is Melanoma and Skin Cancer Awareness Month.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the world. Dr. Meredith McKean is a medical oncologist and director of melanoma and skin cancer research at Sarah Cannon Research Institute. She says basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma are common types of skin cancer and are less aggressive. Merkel cell carcinoma and melanoma are more rare and more aggressive.

Follow the ABCDE's when looking at moles that you may suspect is melanoma. A is for asymmetry. Does one side of the lesion look different than the other? B is for irregular borders. C is for color variation. Does one side of the lesion look darker than the other? D is for diameter. Moles with a diameter bigger than 4 millimeters could be concerning. E is for evolution. Is the lesion changing or starting to bleed, itch or be bothersome?

Melanoma can occur in multiple places such as the inside and outside of your eyes, the inside of your sinuses, your GI tract, vagina or rectum among other places. See an eye doctor if you notice your vision changing. Unusual bleeding of your GI tract or sinuses should be checked out as well.

People of color are at risk for acral melanoma. It's noted on the hands, soles of your feet and under your nails. Dark coloration of your nails could be an early sign.

Dr. McKean recommends everyone where sunscreen while outside. SPF 30 or greater is preferred. SPF clothing is also a good option.

There are clinical trials at the Sarah Cannon Research Institute for people diagnosed with skin cancer, and you can get more information at cancercarescri.com .

Watch this Let Me Help segment in the video player above.

For more great tips like this, catch NewsChannel 5 This Morning at 9 a.m. on weekdays. If you'd like to submit a tip, email us at letmehelp@newschannel5.com.