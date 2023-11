NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The dinner of dinners is happening in a week for many families.

If you're hosting Thanksgiving dinner, Nicole with Butterball tells us when we need to take the turkey out of the freezer.

Watch this Let Me Help segment in the video player above.

For more great tips like this, catch NewsChannel 5 This Morning at 9 a.m. on weekdays. If you'd like to submit a tip, email us at letmehelp@newschannel5.com.