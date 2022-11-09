Let Me Help: The best spot to hide your holiday gifts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The holidays are creeping up fast which means two things!

It's time to buy gifts for your loved ones and it's time to find spots to hide gifts from your nosier loved ones.

Emily Woods with @emilyunscripted helps us with a good hiding spot in your closet.

(hide your presents in shoe boxes, and put them up high in the closet)

Watch this Let Me Help segment in the video player above.

For more great tips like this, catch NewsChannel 5 This Morning at 9 a.m. on weekdays. If you'd like to submit a tip, email us at letmehelp@newschannel5.com.