Let Me Help: The importance of cancer screenings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

According to the American Cancer Society, Colorectal Cancer is the third-leading cause of death in men and fourth-leading cause in women.

More than 150,000 people are diagnosed annually.

Dr. Meredith Pelster is the Associate Director of Gastrointestinal Cancer Research at the Sarah Cannon Research Institute and medical oncologist with SCRI Oncology Partners.

She says 10% of new cases are discovered in people younger than 50. Symptoms to look for are changes in bowel habits like diarrhea or constipation, blood in your stool, abdominal pain, cramping and unexplained weight loss. If you notice any of these symptoms for more than a couple of weeks, contact your doctor.

It's important to be proactive with screenings. Dr. Pelster says Colorectal Cancer is deadly when found in later stages. There's a five-year survival rate of only 15.9%. Doctors recommend to start screenings at 45 or earlier depending on family history.

For more information, visit cancercarescri.com.

