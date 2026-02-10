Let Me Help: The importance of regular cancer screenings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — February is National Cancer Prevention Month. At Sarah Cannon Research Institute, survival rates are the ultimate goal.

Oncologists want their patients to either beat cancer or treat cancer as a chronic disease that can be tolerated. Dr. Meredith McKean is a medical oncologist with SCRI Oncology Partners and Director of Melanoma and Skin Cancer Research at the Sarah Cannon Research Institute.

She say survival rates for most cancers continue to increase.

Regular screenings lead to early detections, and that betters your chances of survival.

There are national guidelines everyone is recommended to follow, but it's also important to consider personal factors like family history. This is a conversation to have with your primary care provider to tailor screening specifically for you.

Professionals at SCRI work together to offer their best standard of care and look for the latest and greatest advancements in oncology. Dr. McKean says a perfect example is an adjuvant therapy for patients with Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma that was FDA approved in 2025.

It's another way to fight the cancer for patients diagnosed with an aggressive lesion and has undergone surgery and radiation.

For more information, visit cancercarescri.com.

