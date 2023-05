NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Smokers and barbecues will be put to the test for big Memorial Day events with families and friends. Jeremy Murray at Gaylord Opryland helps if you're choosing the smoker this weekend.

Watch this Let Me Help segment in the video player above.

For more great tips like this, catch NewsChannel 5 This Morning at 9 a.m. on weekdays. If you'd like to submit a tip, email us at letmehelp@newschannel5.com.