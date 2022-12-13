Let Me Help: Tips when planting flower bulbs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tiffany Jenkins at The Bloomery in Hopkinsville helps us plant our flower bulbs now to get beautiful blooms in the spring.

The tip if the bulb should be pointing up, and the root base should be pointing down. If you're planting daffodils tulips, plant the bulbs 5 to 6 inches in the soil and 5 to 6 inches apart from each other. Cover them up with loose soil and water them regularly.

